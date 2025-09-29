Open Menu

Two Held Over Arms, Liquor Possession

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Two held over arms, liquor possession

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police arrested two accused and recovered illegal weapons and liquor during operations against drug-peddlers and arms carriers in the jurisdiction of the Industrial Estate Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the operations were conducted under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle Ghazi Asif Ali.

SHO Inspector Awais Latif, along with his team, arrested two suspects identified as Mujahid Ali, son of Tariq Mahmood, resident of Sheikh Qureshi, and Falak Sher, son of Abdur Rasheed, a resident of Ghazi Chak.

Police recovered a .308-bore rifle with rounds and four bottles of liquor. Cases have been registered against them.

