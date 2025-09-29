Seven Held For Gambling
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police on Monday arrested seven people for gambling
and recovered stake money from their possession.
On a tip-off, Muradpur police conducted a raid at a house
and arrested seven people for gambling. The police
recovered stake money, cell phones and other paraphernalia
from the accused.
A case has been registered against the accused.
