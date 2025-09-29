Open Menu

Lucky Investments Wins “Emerging Islamic Finance Entity Of The Year”

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Lucky investments Wins “Emerging Islamic Finance Entity of the Year”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Lucky Investments Limited (“Lucky Investments”) has been recognized as the Emerging Islamic Finance Entity of the Year in South Asia at the 10th Islamic Finance Forum of South Asia (IFFSA) Conference & Awards 2025.

According to a news release, the award is a testament to stellar performance of Lucky Investments since the launch of its first fund in April 2025. The AUMs currently stand at over Rs.100 billion (USD 350 million), making Lucky the fastest growing AMC in Pakistan this year.

The prestigious award was received by Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO of Lucky Investments, at a ceremony attended by leading policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders from various countries in South Asia, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Maldives and other neighbouring countries.

The IFFSA Conference brought together high-profile leaders of Islamic finance to reflect on a decade of growth and innovation, while exploring the future of the industry.

As part of the event, Shoaib participated as a panellist in the Islamic Capital Markets session, where he highlighted the strong momentum of Pakistan’s Islamic Asset Management industry,y in which he carries three decades of experience as CEO of Islamic AMCs.

He was specifically requested to share the factors leading to the penetration of Islamic AMCs in Pakistan over the last two decades so that other South Asian markets can learn from his vast experience in the sector.

The Islamic Finance Forum of South Asia (IFFSA) has, for the past decade, recognised excellence in Islamic finance by celebrating organisations and leaders advancing the cause of Riba-free financial solutions across the Subcontinent.

Lucky Investments Limited is a subsidiary of YB Pakistan Limited, marking the YB Group’s strategic entry into the Islamic capital markets on December 13, 2024—its first venture into financial services.

Led by Mohammad Shoaib, CFA—a pioneer of Pakistan’s Islamic asset management industry with over three decades of experience—the Company is committed to delivering ethical, innovative, and sustainable Shariah-compliant investment solutions. Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem, a renowned Shariah scholar, serves as the Company’s Shariah Advisor.

Lucky Investments’ vision is to be the premier choice for Shariah-compliant investments, fostering sustainable growth with integrity, innovation, and investor trust.

Recent Stories

DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join fo ..

DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leade ..

UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..

31 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fibe ..

Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..

47 minutes ago
 ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry v ..

ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations

1 hour ago
 MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decision ..

MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..

1 hour ago
 How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dos ..

How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dosage, and Tips

1 hour ago
RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first ai ..

RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaim ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery ..

TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan ..

Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fee ..

Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan