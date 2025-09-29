HPV vaccination campaign extended till Oct 1

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The divisional administration has announced an extension of the HPV vaccination

campaign until Wednesday, October 1, on the directives of the provincial government.

According to a spokesperson for the Sargodha divisional administration, Commissioner

Jahanzaib Awan directed that the “Anti-Dengue Day,” earlier scheduled for October 1,

would now be observed on Wednesday, October 8, due to the ongoing vaccination drive.

The spokesperson further stated that all departments and institutions were instructed

to actively participate in anti-dengue day activities and ensure full preparedness.

Preventive measures against dengue must be implemented effectively to safeguard

the public from the disease, he added.