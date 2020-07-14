UrduPoint.com
All Gas Load Management Approvals Given By PPP Govt In 2008: Ali Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

All gas load management approvals given by PPP govt in 2008: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Tueaday said that all gas load management approvals were given by a PPP government back in 2008.

In a statement on twitter, the minister said that most of the concessions under which Karachi Electric was operating were granted during 2008-2013.

"Interestingly, NEPRA opened K-Electric tariff out of turn in 2009 in PPP government tenure.

The minister said that K-Electric must officially respond to all of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's rants.

"The people of Karachi deserve to know the truth," he said.

