All gas load management approvals given by PPP govt in 2008: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Tueaday said that all gas load management approvals were given by a PPP government back in 2008.

In a statement on twitter, the minister said that most of the concessions under which Karachi Electric was operating were granted during 2008-2013.

"Interestingly, NEPRA opened K-Electric tariff out of turn in 2009 in PPP government tenure.

The minister said that K-Electric must officially respond to all of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's rants.

"The people of Karachi deserve to know the truth," he said.