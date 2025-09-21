Smart Waste Management: 5-coloured Garbage Bins To Be Used For Waste Collection
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Following the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s innovative waste disposal vision and plan, the Punjab government has ordered to use coloured dustbins for collecting waste in Punjab.
The official sources said that in the first phase, approval has been given to implement the ‘Smart Waste Management Process’ in government and private educational institutions across Punjab.
The Punjab government has issued an order saying that five colored dustbins should be placed in government and private educational institutions, they said.
Senior Minister for Environment and Climate Change Marriyum Aurangzeb will oversee the project.
Furthermore, targets have been handed over to education Minister Rana Sikandar and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Malik. The deadline for installing colored dustbins in all schools has been set for September 30.
Different types of garbage will be collected in different colored dustbins, the Environmental Protection Agency has issued an official notification.
According to the sources, paper and garbage will be collected in yellow bins, bottles, glass pieces, and laboratory waste will be placed in green bins, and fruit peels, food waste, leaves, and rotten vegetables will be thrown in gray bins.
Red bins will be used for iron and other metal waste, orange bins will be used for plastic waste, which will be recycled.
The aim of this innovative method is to reduce the amount of waste and promote environmentally friendly behaviors.
Educational institutions can also contact the Punjab Management Helpline (1139) to collect waste, and the Local Government and Community Development Department will play its role in managing colored waste.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will ensure the implementation of this procedure in educational institutions. The EPA team will also inspect the educational institutions. Educational institutions that meet the standards will be issued certificates by the EPA.
