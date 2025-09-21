CM orders immediate activation of Model Meat Processing Plant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, here on Sunday visited the Model Meat Processing Plant and Training Center of the Livestock Department, which has been non-functional for the past eight months.

Expressing displeasure over the inactive facility, the chief minister issued strict directives to the concerned authorities and ordered that the plant must be made operational by October 15.

He emphasized that the department should run such service delivery units on sustainable grounds by engaging in partnerships with the private sector.

Furthermore, the chief minister instructed that the registration process for training programs be initiated immediately and directed that the model meat shop established at the training center should also be made fully functional.