Stray bullet claims life of child in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A 10-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a stray bullet in Nasta area of Charsadda district on Sunday.

Police said, the victim, identified as Tahir, son of Syed Alam, was playing inside his home when a stray bullet, fired from an unknown direction, struck him fatally.

Local residents expressed deep sorrow and anger over the incident, criticizing police for their failure to curb the menace of aerial firing, which continues to endanger innocent lives.