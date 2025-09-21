Stray Bullet Claims Life Of Child In Charsadda
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A 10-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a stray bullet in Nasta area of Charsadda district on Sunday.
Police said, the victim, identified as Tahir, son of Syed Alam, was playing inside his home when a stray bullet, fired from an unknown direction, struck him fatally.
Local residents expressed deep sorrow and anger over the incident, criticizing police for their failure to curb the menace of aerial firing, which continues to endanger innocent lives.
Recent Stories
Canada recognises State of Palestine
UK formally recognises Palestinian state
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..
Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..
Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan
Australia formally recognises Palestinian state
Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative
Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..
UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stray bullet claims life of child in Charsadda5 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon urges govt to extend tax return filing deadline15 minutes ago
-
CM orders immediate activation of Model Meat Processing Plant25 minutes ago
-
Smart Waste Management: 5-coloured garbage bins to be used for waste collection25 minutes ago
-
KP grants conditional permission for Russian dove hunting25 minutes ago
-
Peace is essential for human welfare, prosperity; says Murad35 minutes ago
-
Six drug suppliers arrested, over 7 kg drugs seized35 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts partly cloudy weather for coastal areas in Sindh45 minutes ago
-
UAF marks International Peace Day54 minutes ago
-
52 proclaimed offenders arrested in District Chiniot54 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits flood-affected areas of Swat in solidarity with victims54 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on adulteration mafia, Punjab Food Authority takes action in Chiniot54 minutes ago