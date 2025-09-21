Annual Mehfil-e-Milad At Children's Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Children's Hospital Faisalabad organised its annual Mehfil-e-Milad on Sunday.
Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Mian Amir presided over the event while Dr. Habib Buttar, Dr. Imran Zaheer, Dr. Asif Warraich, Hajji Saleem were also present in the ceremony in addition to the participation of doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital.
The speakers highlighted the significance of Seerat-un-Nabi and stressed that true success in this world and the hereafter lies in following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).
They said that Milad-un-Nabi is not only an expression of love for the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) but also an occasion to revive his Sunnah and spread his message of peace, compassion and brotherhood.
The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for national security, unity of Muslim Ummah and the prosperity of the country.
