Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Girls Cadet College DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and Principal of Girls Cadet College, Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak, visited the temporary building of the college at the RPDC (former Gomal Medical College building) to review arrangements for the launch of classes under the provincial government’s initiative to promote female education in Dera Ismail Khan and the southern districts.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Farhan Khan, Assistant Commissioner (Planning & Development) Sajad Baloch, and Chief Minister’s Focal Person Nawaz Khan were also present during the visit.

The Commissioner inspected various sections of the temporary campus and directed the concerned officials to expedite work while ensuring quality standards.

Later, Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak chaired a meeting at his office and briefed the participants regarding the commencement of classes.

He informed that, on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, classes for 8th, 9th, 10th, and 1st year would begin by the end of this year.

He said that work on the official website and social media platforms of the college was in progress, while hostel renovation and furnishing would be completed within a month. Orders for hostel furniture had already been placed, and the facility would also include a modern IT laboratory.

He added that a technical committee had been constituted for staff recruitment and assured that all arrangements would be completed on merit.

