Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Girls Cadet College DIKhan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and Principal of Girls Cadet College, Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak, visited the temporary building of the college at the RPDC (former Gomal Medical College building) to review arrangements for the launch of classes under the provincial government’s initiative to promote female education in Dera Ismail Khan and the southern districts.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Farhan Khan, Assistant Commissioner (Planning & Development) Sajad Baloch, and Chief Minister’s Focal Person Nawaz Khan were also present during the visit.
The Commissioner inspected various sections of the temporary campus and directed the concerned officials to expedite work while ensuring quality standards.
Later, Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak chaired a meeting at his office and briefed the participants regarding the commencement of classes.
He informed that, on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, classes for 8th, 9th, 10th, and 1st year would begin by the end of this year.
He said that work on the official website and social media platforms of the college was in progress, while hostel renovation and furnishing would be completed within a month. Orders for hostel furniture had already been placed, and the facility would also include a modern IT laboratory.
He added that a technical committee had been constituted for staff recruitment and assured that all arrangements would be completed on merit.
Recent Stories
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..
Canada recognises State of Palestine
UK formally recognises Palestinian state
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..
Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..
Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan
Australia formally recognises Palestinian state
Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative
Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem expresses displeasure over delayed beautification of Isb-Murree Expressway56 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements for Girls Cadet College DIKhan58 seconds ago
-
Annual Mehfil-e-Milad at Children's Hospital11 minutes ago
-
Stray bullet claims life of child in Charsadda31 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon urges govt to extend tax return filing deadline41 minutes ago
-
CM orders immediate activation of Model Meat Processing Plant51 minutes ago
-
Smart Waste Management: 5-coloured garbage bins to be used for waste collection51 minutes ago
-
KP grants conditional permission for Russian dove hunting51 minutes ago
-
Peace is essential for human welfare, prosperity; says Murad1 hour ago
-
Six drug suppliers arrested, over 7 kg drugs seized1 hour ago
-
Met office predicts partly cloudy weather for coastal areas in Sindh1 hour ago
-
UAF marks International Peace Day1 hour ago