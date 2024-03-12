All-out Efforts To Be Made To Provide Relief To Citizens: Bilal Yameen Satti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) All-out efforts would be made to provide relief to the citizens in Rawalpindi district, said Chairman committee for monitoring the ongoing Ramadan package.
On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Chief Secretary held the first meeting of three-member committee for monitoring the ongoing Ramadan ration package, Sutra Punjab and prices of the essential commodities in Rawalpindi district.
The meeting was chaired by committee chairman Bilal Yamin Satti along with MPA Naeem Ejaz and Ziaullah Shah.
In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the ongoing distribution of Ramadan ration package in Rawalpindi district, Sutra Punjab and the steps taken regarding the prices of the essential items.
The process of distribution of Ramadan ration package should be completed as soon as possible, Bilal Yamin Satti said adding, the data of the beneficiaries for distribution of Ramadan ration package was taken from Benazir Income Support Program and NADRA.
A Ramadan bazaar had also been established in Rawalpindi, he said.
For the first time in the history of Punjab, the Ramadan ration package was being delivered at the doorsteps of the deserving people, he added.
Bilal Yameen said that in connection with the ongoing cleanliness campaign, the wall chalking and banners should be removed immediately.
In order to provide relief to the public, the prices of essential commodities should be strictly monitored, he said.
