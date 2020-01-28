UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Urges Govt To Revisit Decision On Power Tariff

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:00 PM

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association urges govt to revisit decision on power tariff

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir on Tuesday urged the government to review the decision of add-on/surcharges increasing power tariff to 70 per cent retrospectively for the export-oriented industry to avert closure of mills and secure workers jobs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir on Tuesday urged the government to review the decision of add-on/surcharges increasing power tariff to 70 per cent retrospectively for the export-oriented industry to avert closure of mills and secure workers jobs.

He was addressing a news conference here at APTMA Punjab office where Association's Senior Vice Chairman (Punjab) Abdul Rahim Nasir was also present.

Adil Bashir termed increase in electricity tariff by 13 cents per kWh and its imposition from January 2019 as unilateral decision of the power ministry.

With this move, he claimed, country's exports would not be able to compete with China, Bangladesh and India where power tariffs were seven to nine cents. Textile industry had taken a sigh of relief when present government announced regionally competitive electricity tariff at 7.5 cents or Rs 11.70 per kWh all inclusive for the export-oriented sectors, as it led to new investment and revival of closed capacity of textile sector as well as generated 500,000 additional jobs ensuring livelihood to half a million families in the country.

Accordingly, he added, the textile industry honoured its commitment of showing performance and garments exports surged more than 30 per cent in quantity terms during the last one year and the industry became fully operational. However, imposition of surcharges in the name of QTA, ADMC, Financial Cost Surcharge, Neelum Jhelum Surcharge, Positive Fuel Adjustment Surcharge, and fixed surcharge has pushed the export-oriented tariff upward from 7.5 cents to almost 13 cents kWh.

He said the export-oriented industry cannot sustain to export on inflated electricity bills therefore government must resolve this issue without delay.

Earlier, Adil Bashir chaired an APTMA Punjab meeting largely attended by textile mills owners from Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Multan Faisalabad Bangladesh Electricity Exports Punjab China Nasir Jhelum January 2019 Textile All From Government Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

IGP Sindh’s transfer postponed

4 minutes ago

Cabinet warns action against Nawaz Sharif Zardari ..

8 minutes ago

PM warns action against those responsible for flou ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Kazakh President

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Kazakh President

21 minutes ago

WHO not recommends evacuation of foreigners from C ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.