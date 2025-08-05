All political parties express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in unified voice: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that despite political differences, all major political parties expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir in a unified voice

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that despite political differences, all major political parties expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir in a unified voice.

Speaking on the floor of the Sindh Assembly, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that on August 5, 2019, India had revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in blatant disregard of United Nations resolutions , a move that constituted a clear violation of international law, according to a news release on Tuesday.

He said that "Day of Exploitation" was being observed across the world today to awaken the global conscience and draw attention to the plight of the Kashmiri people.

He said that in a disputed region like Kashmir, where India has been unable to hold elections to date, the continued violation of fundamental rights reflects the Modi-led government's inhumane and repressive policies, which, he added, cannot be condemned strongly enough.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that political leaders across the spectrum in Pakistan have unanimously maintained that the people of Kashmir must be granted their legitimate rights, including the right to live in accordance with their own will.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Indian army had been subjecting innocent civilians in occupied Kashmir to brutal torture for years. He noted that pellet guns were being used against unarmed civilians, and thousands of Kashmiri youth had laid down their lives in the struggle for freedom.

He stressed that it was the responsibility of the United Nations and major world powers to ensure the implementation of their own resolutions and to play an effective role in granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

He recalled that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had written a letter to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the age of 15, drawing attention to Indian aggression in Kashmir. Later, as a statesman, he consistently raised the Kashmir issue at all international forums, including the United Nations.

He said that Shaheed Bhutto held an unambiguous stance on Kashmir and had vowed never to compromise on the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto also consistently highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international level, whether in government or in opposition. He added that the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always raised its voice in support of the Kashmiri people and their just struggle.

Speaking about the role of President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during his tenure as Foreign Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Bilawal courageously exposed Indian atrocities at international forums.

He recalled that Bilawal had made bold statements, including calling the Indian Prime Minister “the butcher of Gujarat and the butcher of Kashmir” which prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to place a bounty on his head. Despite this, he added, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited India and reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that this unwavering stance reflected the Pakistan Peoples Party’s consistent commitment and deep-rooted attachment to the Kashmiri people, a commitment, he added, that has endured through every era and will continue in the future.