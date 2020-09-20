All set for anti-polio campaign in Karachi from Sept 21

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :All necessary arrangements have been finalized for seven days anti-polio campaign in the metropolis, which is scheduled to commence on September 21.

Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput chaired an important meeting of Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication of Sindh, to review the anti-polio campaign arrangements, here on Sunday.

Representatives from all deputy commissioners (DCs) offices, Sindh Health department, World Health Organization, UNICEF and Rotary Club also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were informed that Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput will inaugurate the anti-polio campaign on September 21, at the Health Center Baldia here.

The meeting also decided to appoint special teams in eight sensitive union councils of Karachi.

Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput said that special attention would be paid to High Risk Union Councils during the anti-polio campaign.

The meeting also reviewed the Micro plan and monitoring system and decided to make monitoring more effective The Commissioner Karachi said that 2.2 million children to be vaccinated during the campaign.

More than 6,000 polio teams and more than 2,000 supervisors will be on duty during the seven-day campaign The meeting also decided that coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be strictly followed during the campaign.

Face masks and hand sanitizers should also be used to prevent coronavirus and the door of the house be knocked with a pen or roller instead of a hand, the meeting decided.

The participants of the meeting also decided that the polio teams will be provided foolproof security.