All set to celebrate Eid Miland-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :All the arrangements are being finalized to celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal on Tuesday (Oct. 19), to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Rawalpindi city has been decorated beautifully and the preparations are in full swing to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting manner.

The roads, streets and buildings in Rawalpindi district have been decorated by the faithful with colourful lights and buntings.

A number of programmes are being chalked out to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion. Different Naat committees in the city are organizing Naat competitions to celebrate 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Like every year, the government and religious organizations have planned a number of activities to celebrate the annual event.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi would be observed with religious fervor and respect on October 19, (Tuesday). As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi processions would be held in all areas of Rawalpindi district.

Strict Security arrangements are also being finalized to ensure security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Punjab Government had directed all District and Tehsil administration officers to take strict security measures in this regard.

In this connection the main procession of Milad-un-Nabi would start in the morning from Bunni Chowk and after passing from Circular road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Fowara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, would end at central Jamia Mosque Rawalpindi.

The district administration has set up a control room for the surveillance of the processions and reviewing security arrangement.

The entry of Tractor trolley, trucks and other heavy vehicles would be prohibited at the route of the main procession.

The Ulema and people belonging to different sects have been taken on board and urged to play their role in maintaining law and order and foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education, Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that Holy Prophet is a beacon of life for the entire humanity.

Addressing the participants of a prize distribution ceremony of Naat and Speech Competition among school students organized here in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared the establishment of Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority and the step is being appreciated by the Muslims.

The event was arranged under auspices of Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with APPSMA.

He said that the holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) preached good deeds, peace, forgiveness, tolerance and mercy to the improvement of humanity.

The Punjab Local Bodies Department had also issued instructions to the local body authorities to complete all arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions.

On the directives of Secretary Local Government Punjab, Noor ul Amin Mengal, the departments concerned including Metropolitan, Muncipal Corporations, Municipal Committees, administrators of Tehsil and Chief Officers of Town Committees were directed to take special measures to remove building materials and encroachments from the routes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions.

The authorities were also instructed to complete the repair work of the damaged roads and streets besides completing proper cleanliness of all the areas and installing street lights and search lights on the routes of the processions.

All the Chief Officers were instructed to ensure timely completion of all the arrangements besides ensuring measures in collaboration with the management of the processions to implement Corona Standard Operating Procedures during Eid Milad un Nabi processions.

The government has notified the 12th of Rabi Awwal as a nationwide public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi throughout the country.

