All Set To Hold Cycle Race In Connection With Ma Raka-e-Haq-Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel in the chair to review arrangements for ‘Cycle Race’ being organized in connection with the celebrations of Ma raka-e-Haq-Independence Day on August 9(Saturday).
The meeting was attended by Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Betani, Regional Information Officer Sanaullah Betani, Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arsalan, District Health Officer, representatives from Rescue 1122, Police Department, Motorway Police, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), and the Pakistan Army.
It was informed during the meeting that the cycle race will take place on August 9, with participation from over 100 inter-district and inter-provincial cyclists.
The race will start from Yarak and conclude at Chashma Fort.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner emphasized that all departments must fulfill their responsibilities diligently to ensure the smooth conduct of the race.
He said Rescue 1122 will provide full support with ambulances, bikers, and medical teams, while the Health Department will also offer assistance.
It was also told police have finalized security arrangements, and the entire event will be monitored by administrative officers and the sports department.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel said that various activities were being organized to celebrate Independence Week with patriotic zeal.
He urged the public to actively participate in these events, including the cycle race, and also take part in the ongoing tree plantation campaign to contribute to a greener and more prosperous Pakistan—a nation that was achieved through immense sacrifices.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP City District Larkana to Celebrate Independence Day and Victory Day of Truth with Grandeur3 minutes ago
-
All set to hold Cycle Race in connection with Ma raka-e-Haq-Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Trainee ASPs meet Sargodha commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Ladi gang member killed in encounter3 minutes ago
-
Stitching patriotism:The hands behind Pakistan's Flag manufacturing for Independence celebrations3 minutes ago
-
Consul General attends Pakistan Business Council’s speed networking event4 minutes ago
-
Strictly monitoring of private schools opening in summer vacation4 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to hero of the Battle of Lakshmipur Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed13 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Azadi ceremony held at DMC13 minutes ago
-
LUMHS organizes sports and cultural events to mark ‘Maraka-e-Haq’ and independence day14 minutes ago
-
Independence Say celebrations: MAC organises art exhibition23 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar visits educational institutions23 minutes ago