All Set To Hold Cycle Race In Connection With Ma Raka-e-Haq-Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM

All set to hold Cycle Race in connection with Ma raka-e-Haq-Independence Day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel in the chair to review arrangements for ‘Cycle Race’ being organized in connection with the celebrations of Ma raka-e-Haq-Independence Day on August 9(Saturday).

The meeting was attended by Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Betani, Regional Information Officer Sanaullah Betani, Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arsalan, District Health Officer, representatives from Rescue 1122, Police Department, Motorway Police, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), and the Pakistan Army.

It was informed during the meeting that the cycle race will take place on August 9, with participation from over 100 inter-district and inter-provincial cyclists.

The race will start from Yarak and conclude at Chashma Fort.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner emphasized that all departments must fulfill their responsibilities diligently to ensure the smooth conduct of the race.

He said Rescue 1122 will provide full support with ambulances, bikers, and medical teams, while the Health Department will also offer assistance.

It was also told police have finalized security arrangements, and the entire event will be monitored by administrative officers and the sports department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel said that various activities were being organized to celebrate Independence Week with patriotic zeal.

He urged the public to actively participate in these events, including the cycle race, and also take part in the ongoing tree plantation campaign to contribute to a greener and more prosperous Pakistan—a nation that was achieved through immense sacrifices.

