PPP City District Larkana to Celebrate Independence Day and Victory Day of Truth with Grandeur

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Under the directives of MPA Larkana, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, the Pakistan Peoples Party City District Larkana has announced the grand celebration of Independence Day and the Victory Day of Truth.

A rally will be taken out from Larkana House across the city, followed by a mega event where renowned national artists will perform patriotic songs. Additionally, the entire city has been adorned with national flags.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur, Town Chairman Waqar Ali Bhutto, Sarfaraz Kokhar, Abdul Haq Khuhawar, party leaders Kamran Odhano, Sher Muhammad Laghari, along with UC Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Councilors, Ladies Wing, Allied Wings officials, leaders, and workers in large numbers.

On this occasion, party leaders and workers cut a cake to celebrate the birthday of Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Lahar, extended congratulations, and expressed good wishes.