Trainee ASPs Meet Sargodha Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A delegation of 52 trainee Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), under the Common Training Programme, met Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan, on Friday.
According to a spokesperson here, the meeting aimed to familiarse the young officers with the workings of district and divisional administration, government policies, and inter-agency coordination.
The commissioner highlighted the importance of good governance, public service, and cooperation between administration and police in maintaining law and order.
He stressed prioritising transparency and public welfare in their professional lives, upholding honesty, integrity, and adherence to the law.
The commissioner highlighted the significance of coordination between civil and police officers to provide relief to the public and strengthen public trust in state institutions. The trainee officers also asked questions and sought guidance from the Commissioner's experiences.
At the end, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan presented memento shields to the officers.
