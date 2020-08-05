UrduPoint.com
All Ummat Muslima Supports Kashmiris Against Indian Brutality: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 02:55 PM

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that all Ummat Mulima support Kashmiris against Indian military siege and brutally

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that all Ummat Mulima support Kashmiris against Indian military siege and brutally.

Addressing the party workers regarding 'Youm-e-Istehsal, on Wednesday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemned Indian military siege on August 5, 2019 and reiterated support to Kashmiri people in their right of self determination.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that JUIF worker observe 'Yome Istehsal' to show solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of one year that Indian government given special status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in Article 370 of Indian Constitution.

He said one year has passed to illegal curfew imposed by Indian troops but no action has been taken by any international human rights organization so far.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistan will support Kashmiris in their struggle and will raise voice for their freedom till the end.

