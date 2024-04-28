Open Menu

PM Designates Ishaq Dar As Deputy PM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 07:00 PM

PM designates Ishaq Dar as Deputy PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has designated Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister.

The Cabinet Division had issued the notification of the appointment.

At present, the foreign minister is accompanying the prime minister on his visit to Saudi Arabia.

