Anti-polio Drive Starts In Larkana District From Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) All arrangements have been finalized for the seven-days National Immunization Campaign in which more than 306,950 children of the Larkana district up to the age of five years would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) from April 29 to May 06 to save them from the crippling disease of Polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro here Sunday. He said that the children up to five years of age would be administered OPV during the three days campaign. He said that 890 mobile teams had been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas and flood and rain affected areas of the district to accomplish the task. He further said that three Roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during the four days campaign.

The DHO said that thirty transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the drive. He appealed to the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa also appealed to all the citizens of the district to extend their cooperation with the polio team of the health department to make the district a polio-free district.

He called upon the parents, religious scholars, social workers, civil society, teachers and health workers to play a positive role in making the anti-polio drive successful so that our beloved new generation could save from the crippling disease of polio.

