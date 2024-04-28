Open Menu

More Than 4kg Drugs Seized During Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered more than 04 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah police recovered 1.2 kg 250 drugs from Shiraz and 1.5 kg drugs was recovered from Mohsin.

Similarly, Taxila police recovered 520 gram of charas from Usman.

While, Pirwadhi police held Arif Sher and recovered 750 gram of charas from his custody.

Following operation, Sadiqabad police seized Ahmed Ali and recovered 100 gram of charas from his possession.

Police have registered cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that the arrested accused will be brought to court with solid evidence and will be punished.

The strict action will be taken against such elements involved in illegal businesses without any discrimination, they added.

