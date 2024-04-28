More Than 4kg Drugs Seized During Raid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered more than 04 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah police recovered 1.2 kg 250 drugs from Shiraz and 1.5 kg drugs was recovered from Mohsin.
Similarly, Taxila police recovered 520 gram of charas from Usman.
While, Pirwadhi police held Arif Sher and recovered 750 gram of charas from his custody.
Following operation, Sadiqabad police seized Ahmed Ali and recovered 100 gram of charas from his possession.
Police have registered cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that the arrested accused will be brought to court with solid evidence and will be punished.
The strict action will be taken against such elements involved in illegal businesses without any discrimination, they added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab University wins female weightlifting competition58 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio drive starts in Larkana district from Monday1 minute ago
-
Action against beggars demanded1 minute ago
-
Awareness seminar on harassment at work place to be held at SU tomorrow1 minute ago
-
16,700 liters fake cold drinks seized from Warehouse11 minutes ago
-
Drug addiction: A social evil needs collective efforts of stakeholders to eradicate31 minutes ago
-
Half of Abbottabad city drowns after two hours of continuous heavy rain31 minutes ago
-
PM designates Ishaq Dar as Deputy PM31 minutes ago
-
Measles claims lives of 5 children in Tando Allahyar31 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood congratulates hockey team being selected for Azlan Shah Tournament41 minutes ago
-
Illegal bird market causing traffic problem in Karachi eradicated51 minutes ago
-
University of Punjab shines in female weightlifting championship held at SAU1 hour ago