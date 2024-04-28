Punjab University wins female weightlifting competition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The University of Punjab Lahore triumphed in the Female Weightlifting Final here on Sunday, marking a glorious victory in an event filled with fierce competition.

The competition was organized under the patronage of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

According to the varsity's spokesman, the All Pakistan Inter University Male and Female Weightlifting Championship showcased the remarkable strength and skills of the University of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the female athletes of Lahore College for Women University secured the second position, earning one gold medal, 2 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals.

Similarly, athletes from the University of Lahore earned one gold medal and 3 silver medals, while Islamia University Bahawalpur secured one silver medal and 3 bronze medals, resulting in both teams being honored with the third position.

During the intense final matches, in the 71-kilogram weight category, Noor Shanza of Islamia University Bahawalpur secured the first position, followed by Fatima Akram of GC University Lahore in second place, and Natiqa of Punjab University in third place.

In the 76-kilogram weight category, Amina Bibi of Punjab University Lahore claimed the first position, with Fiza Batool of University of Management and Technology Lahore securing second place, and Malika of University of Lahore taking the third position.

In the 87-kilogram category, Wafiha Khalid of Forman Christian College University Lahore emerged victorious in the first position, while Syeda Fatima of Islamia University Bahawalpur secured second, and Amara Riaz of Lahore College for Women University claimed third position.

The successful athletes were honored during the event with awards presented by distinguished personalities including International Referee Abdul Sattar Rahi, Secretary of Sindh Weightlifting Association Anis Ahmed and Deputy Director sports at Islamia University Bahawalpur, among others.