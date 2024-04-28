Open Menu

16,700 Liters Fake Cold Drinks Seized From Warehouse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) In a significant crackdown on counterfeit products, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) officials have seized a staggering 16,700 liters of fake cold drinks from a warehouse near Novelty Cinema in Rawalpindi.

Acting on the directives of the Director General of Punjab Food Authority, the authorities have intensified their efforts against the counterfeiting mafia.

The operation unfolded during an inspection of the warehouse, where officials uncovered thousands of liters of fake drinks.

Upon testing, it was revealed that the sampled drink failed to meet quality standards.

Particularly alarming is that these substandard drinks were intended to be packaged in bottles bearing the logos of well-known brands, potentially deceiving consumers.

Due to this illicit activity, FIRs have been registered against the implicated food business owners.

The Punjab Food Authority team swiftly seized the counterfeit drinks and promptly dispatched samples to the laboratory for further analysis.

DG Food Authority said such actions are crucial in safeguarding consumer interests and upholding food safety standards across the region.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to food products to the relevant authorities, he concluded.

