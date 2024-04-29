(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Denmark Jakob Linulf called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Monday.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached to facilitate access to insulin and glucometers for patients in Punjab. There was also a discussion about providing free insulin to type one diabetes patients. Ambassador Jakob Linulf congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the first female chief minister of Punjab. A decision was made in principle to promote cooperation in energy, health, environmental pollution control, carbon credits and other matters.

It was also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and the Danish ambassador invited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to visit Denmark, which she accepted. Discussions were held on the possibilities of generating electricity from solar and wind power in Punjab, and emphasis was placed on the need for a long-term energy policy in Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed interest in Danish energy planning. She said that Punjab, being the largest province, should rely on local resources for energy. Tree planting along roadsides is ongoing to combat environmental pollution and carbon credits, she said. A ban on plastic use has been imposed in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz said that the pilot project of Pakistan's first IT city has commenced in Lahore.

Efforts are being made to modernize transportation to solve transport problems. Pakistan is a beautiful country with each region having its own charm and uniqueness, she added. She attributed the decrease in terrorism to the initiatives of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the past. The fight against terrorism continues, and efforts are being made to curb religious extremism, she said.

Ambassador Jakob Linulf stated that Pakistan has untapped business opportunities and industrial development potential. He said Punjab needs a dynamic and active female chief minister like her. The future of Pakistan is bright and promising, and Pakistanis are positive-thinking people. Denmark has focused on converting coal and oil to green energy. The Danish ambassador further stated that he is enjoying his posting in Pakistan, as people always welcome him warmly. Every region of Pakistan is blessed with natural beauty, he added.

It was briefed that diabetes is the mother of all diseases, and unfortunately, Pakistan is the third largest country in the world where the number of diabetes patients is high and increasing rapidly. The Punjab government is focused on prevention, control, and awareness of diabetes through its various projects.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Danish officials and others were also present.