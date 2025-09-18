LHC issues notices on Mehmoodur Rasheed’s appeal against conviction

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices on an appeal, filed by PTI leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed challenging his conviction in the May 9 riots case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices on an appeal, filed by PTI leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed challenging his conviction in the May 9 riots case.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Rizvi, took up the appeal, in which the former provincial minister contested the imprisonment and fine handed down by an anti-terrorism court.

In his plea, Rasheed maintained that he was falsely implicated in the Shadman police station arson case. He argued that the trial court failed to properly examine the facts before awarding him a ten-year jail term. The appeal sought annulment of the trial court’s verdict and suspension of the sentence until the final decision of the case.