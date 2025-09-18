IGP Rizvi reviews Soan Zone policing, orders effective action against crimes

Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held a meeting with Superintendent of Police (SP) Soan Zone Khurram Ashraf to review policing measures, the performance of police stations, and the current crime situation in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held a meeting with Superintendent of Police (SP) Soan Zone Khurram Ashraf to review policing measures, the performance of police stations, and the current crime situation in the area.

An official told APP on Thursday that the IGP assessed ongoing efforts to combat crime and maintain law and order, issuing directives to strengthen investigations and ensure the arrest of accused persons in pending cases.

IGP Rizvi stressed that investigations must be equipped with modern technology to meet the requirements of changing times, underscoring that the central mission of the police is the eradication of crime.

The police chief instructed the officers to intensify crackdowns against drug traffickers, dismantle criminal gangs, and step up market, commercial center, and mosque visits to enhance community engagement.

The IG emphasized that operations against crime must be conducted with the cooperation of citizens, adding that protecting the lives and property of the public remained the foremost priority of ICT Police.

He also directed the creation of a citizen-friendly environment in all police stations, enabling people to lodge complaints without hesitation.