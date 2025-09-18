Pregnant Woman Killed By In-laws In Domestic Violence Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:06 PM
A seven-month pregnant woman, mother of three children, was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws in Burma Town, within the jurisdiction of Khanna police station
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A seven-month pregnant woman, mother of three children, was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws in Burma Town, within the jurisdiction of Khanna police station.
An official told APP on Thursday that the victim, identified as Mehwish, had been married to Faizan Iqbal since 2017 and had reportedly been subjected to repeated domestic violence by her husband and mother-in-law.
He said the incident was reported to Khanna police by the victim’s brother, who stated in his complaint that Mehwish was consistently abused and beaten by her in-laws. On the day of the incident, the family was first informed that she had suffered an electric shock, but later received news of her death.
He said Khanna police, acting on the complaint, registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code against her husband and mother-in-law for alleged murder.
He said Mehwish was the mother of three minor children, aged seven, five, and one-and-a-half years. Her body was later sent to her native town in Mansehra for burial.
He said the post-mortem examination revealed multiple signs of torture. Legal expert Usman Farooq noted that when a pregnant woman is killed, the case is often treated as a “double murder,” since the unborn child also loses life along with the mother.
The police spokesperson said Khanna police had launched an investigation, and further legal action would be taken in the light of the medical report and evidence collected.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..
MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2
World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah
Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner
Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..
Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy t ..
Shurooq, KSQF unite to protect children in vulnerable communities
Minister of Sports affirms support to federations to nurture talent, boost globa ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Liberia
Over 27,000 students fail in HSSC exam, pass percentage stands at 63.5
Education guarantee of progress, bright future of nation; Tareen
MOCCAE launches ‘Tahweel’, UAE’s first national digital marketplace for re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education guarantee of progress, bright future of nation; Tareen3 minutes ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Arabia agreement, terms it milestone for regional pea ..3 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority recovers substandard items from Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur3 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in national vision, not provincial politics: Azma Bokhari3 minutes ago
-
Pregnant woman killed by in-laws in domestic violence case4 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi reviews Soan Zone policing, orders effective action against crimes4 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices on Mehmoodur Rasheed’s appeal against conviction4 minutes ago
-
BISP leadership reviews plans for secure, transparent and accessible payment system3 hours ago
-
BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting3 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan expands global financial partnerships to boost reforms, investment3 hours ago
-
Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts3 hours ago
-
Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency3 hours ago