Pregnant woman killed by in-laws in domestic violence case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:06 PM

A seven-month pregnant woman, mother of three children, was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws in Burma Town, within the jurisdiction of Khanna police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A seven-month pregnant woman, mother of three children, was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws in Burma Town, within the jurisdiction of Khanna police station.

An official told APP on Thursday that the victim, identified as Mehwish, had been married to Faizan Iqbal since 2017 and had reportedly been subjected to repeated domestic violence by her husband and mother-in-law.

He said the incident was reported to Khanna police by the victim’s brother, who stated in his complaint that Mehwish was consistently abused and beaten by her in-laws. On the day of the incident, the family was first informed that she had suffered an electric shock, but later received news of her death.

He said Khanna police, acting on the complaint, registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code against her husband and mother-in-law for alleged murder.

He said Mehwish was the mother of three minor children, aged seven, five, and one-and-a-half years. Her body was later sent to her native town in Mansehra for burial.

He said the post-mortem examination revealed multiple signs of torture. Legal expert Usman Farooq noted that when a pregnant woman is killed, the case is often treated as a “double murder,” since the unborn child also loses life along with the mother.

The police spokesperson said Khanna police had launched an investigation, and further legal action would be taken in the light of the medical report and evidence collected.

