Ambassadors of Turkiye, Russia, Sweden call on FM Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister thanked Turkish leadership for its messages of goodwill to the newly elected government in Pakistan.

Recalling exemplary Pak-Türkiye relationship, FM Dar expressed his desire to further deepen cooperation between the two brotherly countries across all areas of mutual interest.

In another meeting, the foreign minister met the Russian Ambassador, Albert Khorev and discussed bilateral areas of cooperation and global and regional issues of mutual concern.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Henrik Persson also called on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in trade, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges.