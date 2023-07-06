Open Menu

Amin Vows To Address IT, Telecom Issues, Safeguard User Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Amin vows to address IT, Telecom issues, safeguard user rights

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday made a firm commitment to tackle the challenges faced by the Information Technology and Telecom industry while ensuring the protection of cellular users' rights

During a meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of telecom companies, namely Ufone, Jazz, and Telenor, the minister recognized the need for striking a balance between service providers and users.

During a meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of telecom companies, namely Ufone, Jazz, and Telenor, the minister recognized the need for striking a balance between service providers and users.

He assured the CEOs of his dedicated efforts to resolve the issues plaguing the IT industry.

Additionally, the minister emphasized the active measures being taken to settle these matters through relevant forums, aiming for positive outcomes.

Furthermore, Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired a Universal Service Fund (USF) Policy meeting, where the USF Company's annual budget of Rs 18,036 million for FY 2023-24 was approved.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from the IT sector, including the Secretary IT and representatives from the Cabinet Division and Finance Ministry. The CEO of USF briefed the chair about the ongoing projects.

The minister also presided over the Policy Committee meeting of the Research & Development Fund. The CEO of Ignite, a government-owned technology innovation organization, presented various future projects during the meeting. The annual budget of Ignite for FY 2023-24, amounting to Rs 3,206 million, was approved.

Syed Amin Ul Haque highlighted the challenges faced by telecom companies in importing equipment and upgrading systems due to limited Letters of Credit (LCs), causing delays in completing USF's ongoing projects. The minister assured his commitment to addressing this issue and finding suitable solutions.

