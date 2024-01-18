Open Menu

ANF Recovers 389 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations; Arrests 10 Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ANF recovers 389 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 10 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 389 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that five hashish-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Abu Dhabi at Bacha Khan Airport.

250 grams intoxicated tablets were recovered from two passengers going to Muscat from Multan Airport.

210 grams Ice drug was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Jinnah Airport Karachi.

88 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Malaysia at Allama Iqbal Airport.

354,400 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a container being sent to Thailand from South Asia Pakistan Terminal Karachi.

In seventh operation, 210 kg hashish and 7 kg opium were recovered in two separate operations conducted near Theera Orakzai area.

In 8th operation, 91 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted near RCD Road Hub.

The spokesman informed that 29 kg hashish and 7 kg opium were recovered from an accused rounded up near Kot Abdul Malik Interchange Sheikhupura.

18 kg Ice was recovered from an accused arrested near Sona Khan Chowk Quetta while two kg hashish was recovered from an accused nabbed in Toba Tek Singh.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

