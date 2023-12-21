ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations; arrests 10

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations managed to recover 394 tons of chemicals and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations managed to recover 394 tons of chemicals and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF in a major operation against the illegal use of industrial chemicals conducted raids in different areas and recovered 394 tons chemicals.

The campaign was launched in the context of increasing threats of drug trafficking.

The ANF spokesman said that under the supervision of the national and military leadership, a comprehensive anti-smuggling campaign is underway to protect the economic and national interests of Pakistan.

Industrial use of controlled chemicals increases domestic production, tax revenue and national exchequer. However illegal use of chemicals used in industry is a constant threat.

ANF monitored the companies using controlled chemicals for 2 to 3 months. Misuse of import of chemicals under the guise of license of the companies was identified.

ANF conducted eight operations against the companies involved in the theft of chemicals. 394 tons of controlled chemicals (Acetone, MEK, Toluene) were seized in the operations.

Misuse of NOC quota by the companies is the cause of the wastage of national resources. The most worrisome is the possible loss of the country's prestige at the international level.

The ongoing anti-trafficking campaign represents an important step in protecting the country's economic interests.

Efforts from all the stakeholders are needed to combat criminal elements, he added.