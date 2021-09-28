UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Huge Number Of Weapons, Ammunition

Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:06 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Tuesday recovered huge number of weapons and ammunition from a car near Qalandarabad Toll Plaza on Hazara Expressway.

According to an ANF spokesman, a Toyota Corolla car was stopped on suspicion of drug trafficking but during search of the vehicle, ANF team recovered huge number of weapons which were being smuggled from Peshawar to Mansehra.

During operation, two suspects namely Sanaullah Jan Bacha and Fazal Subhan, both residents of Peshawar were arrested on the spot and ANF team recovered eight 12 bore rifles, two 8 MM rifles, 53 pistols 30 bore, four AK-47 rifles and one 303 rifle.

Various types of magazines and over 21,000 bullets were also recovered.

The recovered arms, ammunition and arrested suspects have been handed over to the local police for further legal action, the spokesman added.

He informed that, ANF Karachi and Hyderabad teams recovered huge quantity of Charass and Heroin and managed to arrest five accused.

He said that ANF Karachi and Hyderabad acting on tip off conducted raids and recovered 85 kg charras and nine kg heroin while ANF teams also impounded a vehicle and a rickshaw.

