ANF recovers over 16 kg drugs; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting four counter-narcotics operations seized over 16 kg narcotics, 180 intoxicated tablets and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed ANF and ASF in a joint operation at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar recovered three charras-filled capsules from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger resident of Bannu going on flight no PA-610.

In another operation near Burhan Interchange, ANF recovered 12 kg charras from the possession of a female drug smuggler resident of Mardan.

The spokesman informed that in third operation near Faizabad Bus Terminal Rawalpindi, ANF seized 180 intoxicated tablets concealed in a laptop and netted an accused resident of Khyber.

ANF and Ranger conducted a raid in Kharadar Karachi area and recovered two kg heroin and two kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Peshawar.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.