UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 16 Kg Drugs; Arrests Four

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ANF recovers over 16 kg drugs; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting four counter-narcotics operations seized over 16 kg narcotics, 180 intoxicated tablets and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed ANF and ASF in a joint operation at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar recovered three charras-filled capsules from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger resident of Bannu going on flight no PA-610.

In another operation near Burhan Interchange, ANF recovered 12 kg charras from the possession of a female drug smuggler resident of Mardan.

The spokesman informed that in third operation near Faizabad Bus Terminal Rawalpindi, ANF seized 180 intoxicated tablets concealed in a laptop and netted an accused resident of Khyber.

ANF and Ranger conducted a raid in Kharadar Karachi area and recovered two kg heroin and two kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Peshawar.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Faizabad Mardan Rawalpindi From Airport

Recent Stories

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Have ..

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

1 hour ago
 UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one- ..

UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one-day visit

2 hours ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.