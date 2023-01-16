UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 37 Kg Drugs In Six Operations; Arrests Five

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ANF recovers over 37 kg drugs in six operations; arrests five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting six counter-narcotics operations seized over 37 kg narcotics and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed ANF recovered 47 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah bound passenger resident of Charsada at Islamabad International Airport.

In another operation, ANF and ASF recovered 62 grams charras at Islamabad International Airport from the possession of a Bishkek bound passenger, resident of Haripur going on flight on KA-4506.

In third operation, ANF conducted a raid near CMH Chowk Attock and recovered 7.

2 kg charras from a car and rounded up two accused.

The spokesman informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle six kg charras from Peshawar to Taxila and arrested a drug smuggler resident of Rawalpindi intercepted near Motorway Park Peshawar.

ANF and FC in a joint operation in Khyber seized 23.5 kg charras.

In sixth operation, a raid was conducted on a private courier company office in Lahore Gulberg-III and 295 grams heroin concealed in clothes was recovered from a parcel booked for UK.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

