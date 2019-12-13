ANF Seized 2.15 ton drugs in 17 countrywide operations

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 2.15 ton narcotics valuing Rs 3.54 billion internationally, arrested 16 culprits and impounded 7 vehicles while conducting 17 counter-narcotic strikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 2.15 ton narcotics valuing Rs 3.54 billion internationally, arrested 16 culprits and impounded 7 vehicles while conducting 17 counter-narcotic strikes. The seized drugs comprised of 2043 Kg hashish, 80.31 Kg heroin, 28.85 Kg opium and 600 grams methamphetamine (Ice).

As per details, ANF Quetta conducted a raid on intelligence based information at general area of Killi Kaich Daman, Tehsil Barshor, District Pashin and recovered 180 Kg hashish which were placed at dry rainy nullah for further transportation to unknown place. In another operation, ANF Quetta conducted an intelligence base operation at general area of Killi Dolangi Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah and recovered 1710 Kg Hashish from a dry rainy nullah. As per initial reports the recovered drugs were stored for handing over to other narcotics gang. In third operation, ANF Quetta arrested a Nigerian national namely Anakwue Nonso on suspicion of narco filled capsules in his stomach at Quetta International Airport. He was admitted in hospital where he delivered 35 Heroin filled capsules (weighing 690 gram).

ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation at Jan Sheed International Cargo Terminal located at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 56 Kg Heroin which was concealed in sugarcane machine. Resultantly two accused persons namely Rahat Majeed resident of Lahore and Muhammad Nazakat resident of Mansehra were arrested during the operation.

ANF Lahore intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near Musa Strus Valley Marque and Marriage Hall, Sargodha-Gujrat Road, Mandi Bahauddin and recovered 10 Kg Opium from secret cavities of the said vehicle. Resultantly an accused identified as Fayyaz Khan resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a motorcycle near Shell Petrol Pump located at Johar Town, Lahore and recovered 560 gram Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Nazir Ahmed resident of Lahore. In third operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a motorcycle near Vision Academy located near Emporium Mall, Lahore and recovered 650 gram Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Shafique resident of Lahore. In fourth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Honda Civic car near Kot Malik Motorway Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura and recovered 12 Kg Hashish and 5.65 Kg Opium from the seized vehicle. While accused managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of darkness.

In fifth operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Usman Arshad resident of Mandi Bahauddin at International Airport Faisalabad and recovered 2.9 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed at bottom of the trolley bag. He was boarding for Malaysia via Qatar through Flight No. QR-0623. In sixth operation, ANF Lahore arrested a UK national at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 20.7 Kg Heroin which was concealed in his bag. He was proceeding to UAE through Flight No. EK-623. On pointation of the arrested accused ANF Lahore arrested another accused namely Ghulam Din resident of Lahore. In seventh operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused identified as Babar resident of Peshawar and recovered 2 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. He was arrested near Allied Morr, Sargodha Road, Faisalabad.

ANF Peshawar on tip off intercepted a Toyota Hiace and recovered 13.2 Kg Opium and 37.23 kg Hashish which were tactfully concealed in cardboard boxes of the said vehicle. Resultantly two accused persons namely Muhammad Imran resident of Bahawalpur and Abdul Waheed resident of Multan were arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near Shin Qamar Check Post and recovered 1 Kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed in dash board of the said vehicle. a person onboard namely Muhammad Karim resident of District Khyber was arrested during the operation.

ANF Karachi intercepted a Hiace at Northern Bypass near PSO Petro Pump and recovered 90 Kg Hashish from the said vehicle. Case have been registered against absconder namely Habib resident of Quetta. In another operation, ANF Karachi conducted a raid at Lari Adda near Sindhri Hotel Shikarpur Road, Sukkur and recovered 25 gram Heroin and 4 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Siraj Ali Chandio resident of Qambar Shahdad Kot. In third operation, ANF Karachi conducted a raid at Pathan Mohallah, New Goth, Sukkur and recovered 6 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons identified as Shehzad Khan and Abdul Hakeem both resident of Sukkur. In fourth operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a KSA bound parcel from an International Mail office located at Karachi and recovered 600 gram Methamphetamine (Ice) which was concealed in 13x pants.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.