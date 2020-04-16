ANF seizes 3.449 metric tons drugs in 11 operations; arrests eight

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 3.449 Metric Tons narcotics valuing US $ 1340.215 million In international market, arrested eight culprits and impounded four vehicles while conducting 11 counter-narcotics strikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 3.449 Metric Tons narcotics valuing US $ 1340.215 million In international market, arrested eight culprits and impounded four vehicles while conducting 11 counter-narcotics strikes.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 1721 kg Heroin, 1020 kg Morphine, 395 kg Opium and 312.700 kg Hashish.

As per details, in an intelligence based operation, ANF Quetta raided at Jungle general area of Tehsil Dalbandin, District Chaghi and recovered 1020 kg Heroin. In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1020 kg Morphine from Posti Nullah Spay Kurd, Tehsil and District Chaghi. In third operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a unattended Iranian Zamyad vehicle at Killi Barak Istaire Sayah Raig, District Chaghi and recovered 300 kg Opium.

ANF Lahore raided near Muslim Colony Railway Crossing, Kala Bagh road Mianwali and recovered five kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Asim Riaz resident of Lahore.

ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP (Khyber Rifle) arrested an accused person namely Abdullah resident of Khyber and recovered one kg Heroin from his personal possession. In another operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP (Khyber Rifle) arrested two accused persons namely Afsar Khan and Rustam Khan both r/o Khyber and recovered 4.

8 kg Hashish from their personal possession. In third operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP (South) recovered 26.9 kg Hashish laying beside Sada, Para Chinar road near FC HQ Para Chinar. In fourth operation, ANF Peshawar on a tip-off intercepted a Motorcycle near Khwangai Check Post and recovered six kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed beneath the seat of the seized motorcycle. A person onboard namely Zao Din r/o Khyber was arrested.

In an intelligence based operation, ANF Karachi intercepted four Belgium bound containers at Port Qasim Karachi and recovered 700 kg Heroin and 80 kg Opium. In another operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a car near Super Highway Toll Plaza, Karachi and recovered 15 kg Opium. Two persons onboard namely Rehmat Ullah and Fida Muhammad both r/o Quetta were arrested during the operation. In third operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a truck near Sabzi Mandi N-9 Motorway, Karachi and recovered 270 kg Hashish from secret cavities of the vehicle. An accused namely Muhammad Jaffar r/o Quetta was arrested.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.