ANF Seizes 97.200 Kg Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:25 PM

ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab and ANF intelligence had conducted joint operation near Bega Shair stop MM Alam road Muzaffargarh and seized 97.200 hashish and arrested one person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab and ANF intelligence had conducted joint operation near Bega Shair stop MM Alam road Muzaffargarh and seized 97.200 hashish and arrested one person.

According to the spokesperson, during a search operation, the ANF seized 97.

200 kg of hashish concealed inside the coal in the body of the truck.

During the course of action, one accused driver resident of Loralai, Balochistan was arrested on the spot. The accused was trying to smuggle the drugs from Loralai, Balochistan to Punjab.

Case has been registered under CNS Act 1997 and further investigation is underway.

