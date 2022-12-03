ANF seizes over 141 kg drugs; arrests six

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations throughout the country seized over 141 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed during an operation near G.T.Road Peshawar, ANF recovered 72 kg opium, 38 kg heroin and 24 kg charras from a luxury vehicle and arrested two accused residents of Malakand. The drug pushers were trying to smuggle narcotics from Peshawar to Punjab.

In three other raids conducted near Burhan Attock Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 3.7 kg charras and 2.7 kg opium besides netting three drug smugglers.

ANF Sindh in an operation at Karachi International Airport managed to recover 1020 grams of heroin from a trolley bag of a passenger, resident of Quetta, who was going to Nepal.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.