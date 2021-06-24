UrduPoint.com
ANF Sukkur To Observe Int'l Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sukkur will observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Sukkur with aim to reiterate the commitment to fight against narcotics and create greater awareness about drug abuse on June 27th (Sunday).

According to an official of ANF, the Deputy Collector Customs Sukkur, Director Excise and Taxation and large number of senior officers and officials concerned will also participate in the event.

