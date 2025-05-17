Another 678 students allotted hostel accommodation at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Following the directives of Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, the university administration has successfully carried out a comprehensive clean-up operation in its hostels, resulting in the allotment of rooms to 678 additional students from morning programs who were previously deprived of accommodation.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab University, these students, primarily from other provinces and remote areas, had been denied access to hostel facilities due to illegal occupancy. The operation has made room for more deserving students from across the country, especially those from underrepresented regions.

The spokesperson said that, as a result of the operation, the number of students from Balochistan now stands at 281, while 192 students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 165 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 116 from Sindh, and 36 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir have secured hostel accommodation.

He further added that, on the special instructions of the Vice Chancellor, strict monitoring and verification procedures will continue in all hostels to ensure transparency, discipline, and fair allocation of resources.