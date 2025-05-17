Open Menu

RPO Chairs Police Performance Review Meeting

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A police performance review meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Sargodha Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officers (DPOs) of all districts, SP Investigations, SP RIB, DIG Traffic, District Traffic Officers, and heads of relevant branches.

The meeting focused on evaluating district police performance in accordance with the standards set by the Chief Minister of Punjab while key agenda items included measures for securing sensitive locations, adjustments in police station jurisdictions, progress on new police welfare projects, and public services being provided at Police Khidmat and Misaq Centres.

Discussions also covered the operational performance of traffic licensing branches and strategies for integrating modern technology to improve policing and public service delivery.

RPO Shehzad Asif Khan emphasized the importance of full compliance with the directives issued by the Government of Punjab and the Inspector General of Police.

He instructed officers to take all necessary steps to make sure the effective implementation of these guidelines and to maintain a high standard of service and security across the region.

