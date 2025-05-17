Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Anti-encroachment, Urban Development Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jehanzaib Awan to review ongoing anti-encroachment operations, urban beautification projects, and future urban planning across the four districts of the division — Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, here on Saturday.

Deputy commissioners from all four districts participated, with Sargodha DC Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem attended in person, while DC Khushab Farwa Aamir, DC Mianwali Khalid Goraya, and DC Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf joined via video link.

The meeting also included Director Development Bilal Hassan, Chief Executive Officer Municipal Corporation Umar Farooq and Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin.

The meeting featured detailed briefings on the progress of anti-encroachment operations, public feedback, and sustainable strategies for maintaining the cleared spaces. The DCs presented updates on their respective districts, sharing achievements, challenges, and future action plans.

The forum also evaluated several development proposals aimed at providing citizens with cleaner, safer, and more aesthetically pleasing environments. Proposals for revitalizing and upgrading city centers were discussed in depth.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan emphasised the importance of modern urban amenities, stating that the development of city centers and enhancement of urban beauty are crucial for sustainable urban growth. He directed all concerned departments to finalize development plans in consultation with relevant stakeholders. He further stressed that urban development must align with both present and future needs of the population.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the divisional administration’s commitment to improving the quality of life through strategic planning, sustainable development, and community engagement.

