- Home
- Pakistan
- Toll plazas in Naran and Havelian to benefit locals, tourists to pay toll: Commissioner Hazara
Toll Plazas In Naran And Havelian To Benefit Locals, Tourists To Pay Toll: Commissioner Hazara
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah has announced that the toll plazas being established in Naran and Havelian will exempt residents of both districts from toll taxes, which will instead be collected from vehicles arriving from other districts, particularly tourists.
Speaking to a public delegation, the commissioner said that the revenue generated from these toll plazas would be utilized for the development and maintenance of roads within the same areas. He emphasized that the construction of toll plazas would not only benefit the local population but also bring prosperity and create new employment opportunities.
He assured that the political leadership of the concerned areas would be taken into confidence before the toll plazas are constructed and no decision would be imposed unilaterally.
Highlighting his commitment to resolving public issues on priority basis, the commissioner said that new innovations would be introduced in the service delivery centers and the computerization of land records system to ensure timely public facilitation.
He further stated that Hazara division holds key position in the province and all deputy commissioners have been directed to address public grievances without any negligence. He also announced that he would personally conduct open courts in various districts of Hazara to listen to and resolve public issues directly.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Toll plazas in Naran and Havelian to benefit locals, tourists to pay toll: Commissioner Hazara43 seconds ago
-
Science minister calls for enhanced collaboration to boost exports41 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at PNCA to celebrate historic victory in operation Bunyan Um Marsoos41 minutes ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospital51 minutes ago
-
SLA holds lecture on research methods1 hour ago
-
NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration2 hours ago
-
Trade union organizes thanksgiving ceremony2 hours ago
-
Three killed in a road accident2 hours ago
-
Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C2 hours ago
-
Kohistani, Arora to represent Pakistan at Pope Leo’s oath-taking ceremony in Vatican City3 hours ago
-
Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness efforts3 hours ago