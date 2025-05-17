Toll plazas in Naran and Havelian to benefit locals, tourists to pay toll: Commissioner Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah has announced that the toll plazas being established in Naran and Havelian will exempt residents of both districts from toll taxes, which will instead be collected from vehicles arriving from other districts, particularly tourists.

Speaking to a public delegation, the commissioner said that the revenue generated from these toll plazas would be utilized for the development and maintenance of roads within the same areas. He emphasized that the construction of toll plazas would not only benefit the local population but also bring prosperity and create new employment opportunities.

He assured that the political leadership of the concerned areas would be taken into confidence before the toll plazas are constructed and no decision would be imposed unilaterally.

Highlighting his commitment to resolving public issues on priority basis, the commissioner said that new innovations would be introduced in the service delivery centers and the computerization of land records system to ensure timely public facilitation.

He further stated that Hazara division holds key position in the province and all deputy commissioners have been directed to address public grievances without any negligence. He also announced that he would personally conduct open courts in various districts of Hazara to listen to and resolve public issues directly.