DC Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee to review and intensify ongoing anti-dengue efforts in the district.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Health Department, Municipal Corporation, and other relevant departments.

A comprehensive review of current measures to control the spread of dengue was carried out, with directives issued to enhance preventive strategies in view of the upcoming season.The deputy commissioner directed the concerned departments to expedite larval elimination activities, ensure regular monitoring of identified hotspots, and scale up public awareness campaigns.

He emphasized that cleanliness in homes, offices, and public spaces must be strictly maintained and added that public cooperation is essential for the complete eradication of dengue.He warned that negligence in anti-dengue operations would not be tolerated under any circumstances and stressed the need for effective implementation of all preventive measures.At the conclusion of the meeting, relevant departments were issued necessary instructions to improve performance and ensure strict monitoring of anti-dengue operations.

