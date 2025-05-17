Science minister calls for enhanced collaboration to boost exports

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi held a meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to explore avenues for boosting Pakistan’s exports through enhanced collaboration between science and commerce.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary for Science and Technology Sajid Baloch and other senior officials.

During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the importance of inter-ministerial coordination to strengthen Pakistan’s export potential.

They agreed to prioritize the modernization of laboratory infrastructure to meet international standards, particularly for the certification and export of surgical instruments and other high-value products.

Khalid Hussain Magsi highlighted that aligning scientific innovation with commercial strategies is a key pillar of the Prime Minister’s vision for sustainable economic growth. He said the two ministries would soon launch joint initiatives to drive export-led development.

Jam Kamal Khan assured full support from his ministry, underscoring the need for a unified national approach to enhance product quality and expand access to global markets.

Federal Secretary, Sajid Baloch stressed that advanced research and reliable quality testing are essential to making Pakistani exports globally competitive. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a coordinated strategy focused on economic self-reliance, national development, and science-driven export promotion.

