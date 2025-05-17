Open Menu

CEO Health Visits THQ Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 03:00 PM

CEO health visits THQ hospital

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) District Health Authority Gujrat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir, along with Deputy District Health Officer Kharian Dr Waheed Kamran paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Dinga.

During the visit, Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Akmal briefed the officials as they inspected departments including X-ray, Emergency, EPI, Gynecology, NCDs, and Pharmacy.

Dr Saqib Munir interacted with patients, reviewed healthcare services, and issued on-the-spot instructions.

He expressed satisfaction over the provision of free medicines through the indoor pharmacy, while patients also voiced contentment with the treatment and facilities provided.

