Another Indian Nefarious Move To Mentally Upset Innocent Kashmiris In IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 09:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) In the wake of India’s continual abortive attempts to perpetuate her forced and illegal hold of the major part of the internationally acknowledged dispute Jammu Kashmir state in her unlawful occupation absolutely against the wishes and aspirations of the population of the state, in her post-August 5, 2019 sinister action abrogating the special status of the disputed territory, India has started colonizing the Kashmiri mindset by telling them that if there is no tourism, Kashmir will be finished off, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control (LoC).
Intellect class in the turbulent occupied valley, while commenting on the above Indian move, warned that the Kashmiris have to be made aware that their (Kashmiris) root of trade for 1000s of years was through Muzaffarabad to Central Asia as the ancient part of the Silk route.
“If our (Jammu and Kashmir’s) natural routes are opened, we will progress more," a Kashmiri historian commented in occupied Srinagar on Friday while talking on social media, according to the report.
He underlined it as saying, “Muzaffarabad is 72 miles away, and New Delhi is 900 miles from Srinagar.
Why should Kashmiris go thousands of miles away when a shorter trade route is available for the supply of locally produced items to South Asia through the traditional Silk route?" “It has taken me 33 years to this awakening," the independent observer commented according to the report.
The report revealed, quoting the independent Kashmiri observer, that “the fruit growers from the Indian-occupied Kashmir valley, especially Shopians, have to transport their productions to New Delhi. Their trucks are deliberately stopped. Either they are made to pay Rs 50000 per fruit truck or their fruit is rotten on the Jammu and Kashmir National Highway”.
He emphasized that the Kashmiris need to be made aware that they knew 600 trades when Shah e Hamdan came to the ancient Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir with his 700 Saadat. “We will not die without Delhi's tourism," he underlined, adding, “In fact, we can have tourists from Iran and Central Asian Republics like Tajikistan, Bukhara, and Uzbekistan."
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNICEF announces 'Leading Minds Fellowship on Climate'47 minutes ago
-
CM awards prizes at 'Pegging Championship 2024'47 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Ali Amin Gandapur as returned candidate PK-113 DI Khan47 minutes ago
-
SAU Tandojam to host Conference on Food, Nutrition, Public Health Challenges on Feb 2147 minutes ago
-
Two held, arms, drugs recovered48 minutes ago
-
432 Police officials deployed to enhance churches security58 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah's painting exhibition unveiled at PNCA1 hour ago
-
Bandit killed during police encounter1 hour ago
-
950 kites confiscated during crackdown1 hour ago
-
Friends of Margalla Hills, civil society protests; demand CDA to de-seal visitors' info centers1 hour ago
-
EC announced names of 91 successful candidates in KP1 hour ago
-
Power transmission affected due to rain in KP2 hours ago