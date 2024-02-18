Another Indian nefarious move to mentally upset innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) In the wake of India’s continual abortive attempts to perpetuate her forced and illegal hold of the major part of the internationally acknowledged dispute Jammu Kashmir state in her unlawful occupation absolutely against the wishes and aspirations of the population of the state, in her post-August 5, 2019 sinister action abrogating the special status of the disputed territory, India has started colonizing the Kashmiri mindset by telling them that if there is no tourism, Kashmir will be finished off, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control (LoC).

Intellect class in the turbulent occupied valley, while commenting on the above Indian move, warned that the Kashmiris have to be made aware that their (Kashmiris) root of trade for 1000s of years was through Muzaffarabad to Central Asia as the ancient part of the Silk route.

“If our (Jammu and Kashmir’s) natural routes are opened, we will progress more," a Kashmiri historian commented in occupied Srinagar on Friday while talking on social media, according to the report.

He underlined it as saying, “Muzaffarabad is 72 miles away, and New Delhi is 900 miles from Srinagar.

Why should Kashmiris go thousands of miles away when a shorter trade route is available for the supply of locally produced items to South Asia through the traditional Silk route?" “It has taken me 33 years to this awakening," the independent observer commented according to the report.

The report revealed, quoting the independent Kashmiri observer, that “the fruit growers from the Indian-occupied Kashmir valley, especially Shopians, have to transport their productions to New Delhi. Their trucks are deliberately stopped. Either they are made to pay Rs 50000 per fruit truck or their fruit is rotten on the Jammu and Kashmir National Highway”.

He emphasized that the Kashmiris need to be made aware that they knew 600 trades when Shah e Hamdan came to the ancient Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir with his 700 Saadat. “We will not die without Delhi's tourism," he underlined, adding, “In fact, we can have tourists from Iran and Central Asian Republics like Tajikistan, Bukhara, and Uzbekistan."

