Another Professor Of Gomal University Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:44 PM

Another professor of Gomal University dismissed over sexual harassment

Another teacher of Gomal University was dismissed from service after allegations of sexual harassment were proved against him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Another teacher of Gomal University was dismissed from service after allegations of sexual harassment were proved against him.

According to the notification issued the other day, the service of Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science Muhammad Zubair was terminated after allegations against him were proved by an inquiry committee.

The action was taken on students' complaints against Professor Zubair regarding sexual harassment.

The decision to dismiss the professor was taken at the 106th meeting of the syndicate,after proven guilty,.

The termination orders were issued by the office of the Registrar of the University.

