ANP Condemns Killing Of Advocate Babar In Quetta

Senior Vice President Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Wednesday expressed his sorrow over the brutal murder of Advocate Babar Gulam Kasi, a central committee member of the ANP, in Quetta

He lamented that the late Advocate Babar Gulam Kasi was a dedicated and honorable political worker, a true follower of Bacha Khan's ideology.

Advocate Babar Gulam Kasi was considered a valuable asset to the ANP, and his sudden demise is an irreparable loss to the party. Ameer Haider Khan Hoti noted that his untimely departure is a setback for the national unity movement.

He further urged the government and relevant authorities to conduct a transparent and immediate investigation into the incident.

He stressed the need to bring those responsible for this tragic incident to justice swiftly.

Ameer Haider Khan emphasized that the individuals involved should be held accountable under the law as a deterrent to others.

During these difficult times, Advocate Babar Gulam Kasi's family and the ANP Balochistan chapter have stood together in solidarity.

